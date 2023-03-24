China is the happiest country in the world with nine out of ten saying they are satisfied with all aspects of their life, according to an online survey. The research involving more than 22,500 people, found 91 percent of Chinese respondents said they were happy, with the United Kingdom dropping 13 percentrage points from the previous study.

The survey looked at overall happiness, and satisfaction with support systems, future outlook, and relationships, receiving responses from 32 countries. It found that global happiness has increased for the second year in a row, with 73 percent of adults describing themselves as happy.

Following China is Saudi Arabia with 86 percent and the Netherlands with 85 percent of respondents happy with their lives. The UK, on the other hand, has dropped 13 percentage points since last year, ranking number 21 in the world with 70 percent saying they are happy.

The report said that globally, “people say they are most satisfied with their relationships with their friends and family”, but local economic and political situations have been a cause of worry.

However, the World Happiness Report , also released this week, shows a different result. Published by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, China ranks 64th in the world, with the UK coming in at number 19 and the Nordic countries dominating the top 10 with Finland at number 1.

Ipsos Global Happiness top 10

China Saudi Arabia Netherlands India Brazil UAE Mexico Colombia Australia Chile

World Happiness Report top 10

