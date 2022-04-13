Burger King fan favourite returns to its menu - and it’s one for halloumi lovers

Burger King is officially bringing back its halloumi fries, after they proved to be a fan-favourite when they first launched in June 2021.

They were removed at the end of last year but have now returned after popular demand.

You will be able to buy the squeaky fries in restaurants from Tuesday 12 April, but you will have to be quick as it is available nationwide for a limited-time only.

What are the halloumi fries?

The cheesy fries are served as mouth-wateringly tender halloumi strips.

They are available as a delicious 6-piece or 9-piece side.

The fries come with a signature Sweet Chilli sauce dip, providing the perfect amount of spice.

Although the ingredients in the fries are meat-free, they are cooked in the same oil as chicken - so are not suitable for vegetarians.

How much are they?

If you purchase Burger King’s halloumi fries at six pieces, they will cost you £3.79.

Bump the halloumi fries up to nine pieces, and they will price at £4.69.

Can I order them online?

Burger King halloumi fries available from 12 April in UK restaurants (Burger King UK)

Burger King’s halloumi fries will only be available in restaurants nationwide, subject to availability.

The fries will not be able to be ordered via the Burger King or delivery partner apps.

Similarly you will not be able to order the halloumi fries for in-store collection.

What other halloumi items do they offer?

Burger King also offers a halloumi king burger to its customers.

The large version of the burger includes eight fried halloumi fries, served in a brioche bun with crisp lettuce, onion and mayo with a fresh slice of ripe tomato. The medium includes six fired halloumi pieces.

The product is cooked in the same oil as chicken and fish, and so again is not suitable for vegetarians.

It comes as a medium or large meal with your choice of drink and side included.