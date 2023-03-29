Health group Bupa is set to close 85 dental care practices across the UK, a move which could affect around 1200 jobs. The dental care provider has blamed a shortage of dentists for the closures. The 85 practices are set to either be sold or merged later this year. They will remain open in the meantime. Bupa confirmed that contracts for the practices that are on the list will be handed back to the NHS. This means that commissioners will be able to hand them back out in the hopes a new provider can be found. Mark Allan, general manager for Bupa Dental Care, said: “As a leading dental provider in the UK, our priority must be to enable patients to receive the care they need. “For the majority of affected practices, this decision will allow commissioners to procure local providers for the NHS contract, tailoring services and investment to the needs of the local community, thereby providing a better opportunity for patients to continue access to NHS dental services.” He added: “We fully understand the impact today’s decision has on our patients and our people within these practices. This decision has not been taken lightly and closure is a last resort. “Despite our continued efforts, the dental industry is facing a number of significant and systemic challenges that are placing additional pressure on providing patient care, in particular recruiting dentists to deliver NHS dental care.”