Bucks pet owners urged to weigh their pets to avoid health crisis

Call comes after research from Bella & Duke finds only a fifth (22%) of pet owners regularly weigh their pets to check they are healthy.

Leading pet food and wellbeing company, Bella & Duke has found that three quarters (73%) of pet owners don't know how to check if their pet is the right weight. As a result the brand is calling upon pet owners to check their pets weight to avoid an obesity crisis, with the PDSA reporting that up to 65% of the UK's pet dogs are overweight or have obesity.

Bella & Duke champions health and wellbeing in pets through the most natural nutrition for dog and cat breeds. As many commit to exercise and a healthy diet to manage their own health and happiness, the same applies to our four-legged friends. Yet shockingly, only a fifth (22%) of pet owners regularly weigh their pet, and only 17% look out for the best diet to feed their pets.

With only a quarter (26%) of pet owners knowing their pet’s optimum weight, Bella & Duke is championing for pet owners to do right by their pets and learn what is best for them in order to avoid possible future health issues.

Pet owners urged to weigh their pets to avoid health crisis

Just like people, overweight and obese dogs are more prone to several health issues such as arthritis, heart and breathing problems, diabetes and some cancers. This can result in a shorter lifespan and a reduced quality of life – so keeping your dog fit and trim is fundamental to a longer and happier life.

While each breed of dog has its own optimal weight to be, Bella & Duke has shared a guideline for the UK’s top ten most popular breeds with male dogs usually being on the heavier side.

Labrador retriever 28 - 36kg

28 - 36kg Cavalier King Charles spaniel 5.9 - 8.2kg

5.9 - 8.2kg English cocker spaniel 13 - 14.5kg

13 - 14.5kg Smooth haired dachshund 9 - 12kg

9 - 12kg Whippet 6 - 15kg

6 - 15kg Golden retriever 27 - 34kg

27 - 34kg English springer spaniel 16 - 25kg

16 - 25kg Boxer 25 - 32kg

25 - 32kg Great Dane 46 - 54kg

46 - 54kg Border terrier - 5 - 7kg

Safely weighing your furry friend without causing discomfort or pain is generally easier for healthy smaller to medium sized breeds. When weighing bigger dogs or those that are visibly uncomfortable being picked up you can head to your local vet to use their pet scales for an accurate reading. Owners can also gently feel for their dog's ribs to check on weight, you should be able to feel them with slight pressure, If you can't your dog might be overweight. Next, look at your dog's waist from above, there should be a noticeable tuck behind the ribs. Finally, view your dog from the side, the abdomen should have a slight upward tuck. If you are concerned about your pet's weight, it is always best to consult your vet.

Earlier this year, Bella & Duke called for clarity on what goes into pet food with clearer packaging to help pet owners make informed decisions and do right by their pets. With greater understanding on what we feed ourselves and the impact of ultra processed foods, Bella & Duke believe it is time our pets are treated the same. This was after research found three quarters (74%) of pet owners don’t know what ingredients are in the food they feed their pets.

Every single Bella & Duke meal is filled with nutritious, nourishing and purposeful ingredients that are easy to understand. Every ingredient is there to help pets live long and healthy lives and as many look to avoid ultra-processed foods that have high levels of unhealthy fats, refined sugars, and salt, Bella & Duke want the same for our pets.

James Sturrock, CEO at Bella & Duke, said: “Keeping on top of your dog’s weight is a sure-fire way to help give them the healthy, happy and long lives they deserve. Maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a nutritious diet is essential in minimising potential health risks and chronic illnesses, so it is concerning the number of pet owners who don’t weigh their pets or know what their ideal weight is. We only want what is best for our pets, so urge all owners to understand what exercises and diet will help their pet live the happiest life possible and keep our pets healthy.”

To see Bella & Duke’s comprehensive list of healthy dog breed weights, visit: https://www.bellaandduke.com/learn/dog-health/how-much-should-my-dog-weigh/