Brits will spend over £8,700 on ice cream in a lifetime, according to research.

A poll, of 2,000 people, found more than 3,000 supermarket scoops will be consumed in that time, along with the same number of ice creams on a stick.

While more than 2,300 treat will be bought from ice cream vans during an adult lifetime.

And Gen Z is the generation likely to consume the most, with an average of almost 12,300 predicted.

But with the summer holidays in full swing, 17 per cent are forking out over £7 for a single scoop this summer alone, with the average ice cream van cone setting people back £4.60.

The research was commissioned by Asda, which has launched a one-day-only Asda Pr’ice Cream Van pop-up on Brighton Promenade, Thursday 31st July, serving free vanilla scoops to beachgoers.

Celebrating summer with a classic treat

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, those who are lucky enough to spot the limited-edition van can redeem the nation’s favourite ice cream using a unique ‘60p’ token.

But for those unable to make a visit, the brand has reduced the price of its two litre tubs of vanilla ice cream to 60p this weekend.

It also emerged some parents are getting seriously creative to dodge ice cream truck prices with eight per cent telling their kids that when the van plays music, it means they’ve run out.

While 18 per cent of respondents pull the classic “we’ve got some at home” move and 12 per cent suddenly develop a case of wallet amnesia.

One in 10 blame the van for only taking cash, and a bold one in 20 go full myth-buster, claiming a ‘99’ now costs £9.99.

It’s no wonder they are making excuses, with the classic ‘99’ cone setting buyers back an average of £4.60 - a price that is clearly making some families think twice.

Still, ice cream remains the ultimate treat - 32 per cent say it’s their favourite indulgence - no matter their age.

“Summer wouldn’t be summer without ice cream”

A spokesperson from the supermarket, which has also brought back its Price Promise to customers, said: “Summer wouldn’t be summer without ice cream - but we know the cost can add up fast, particularly during the holiday season.

“That’s why, to continue our 60th birthday celebrations and further mark the return of Asda Price, we’re making this simple pleasure accessible to all.”

When it came to the top flavours consumed, vanilla was most popular, followed by chocolate and mint chocolate chip - while strawberry came in fourth.

And mixing flavours is no problem according to 39 per cent, with the same number associating the sweet treat as deeply connected with the summer holidays.

Regardless of its price, 33 per cent said an ice cream by the beach is a great feeling, even if it’s expensive, though 28 per cent don’t see a 99 as good value anymore.

And 37 per cent consider it an all year-round treat, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Top 10 ice cream flavours according to Brits:

1. Vanilla

2. Chocolate

3. Mint chocolate chip

4. Strawberry

5. Salted caramel

6. Raspberry ripple

7. Rum and raisin

8. Pistachio

9. Cookies and cream

10. Honeycomb