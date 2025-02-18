£10million is still available in the scheme 💷

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hard-up Brits could get a boost to their wallets this winter as British Gas has extended its You Pay: We Pay scheme in response to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The initiative matches 100% of energy payments made by customers in need - and with winter dragging on, customers can benefit from the £10million still available in the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally launched in June 2024, the scheme has already provided targeted support to thousands of households facing fuel poverty.

British Gas has extended their You Pay: We Pay scheme | Cover Media

If you’re eligible, British Gas matches payments made by those who can afford to pay something over a period of six months.

For example, a customer paying £100 a month will pay £600 over 6 months with British Gas paying an additional £600 credit on their account, which may also help towards clearing an outstanding balance owed built up over the winter months.

With many still struggling in a hard winter, those who are finding their bills unaffordable will soon be able to take payment breaks. Importantly, those needing a payment break can still access other hardship grants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you think this may affect you then you need to look out for a letter from the company. Don’t worry, it isn’t just another bill - as British Gas is writing to over 600,000 customers this month who they think might be eligible for support.

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive of Centrica, parent company of British Gas, said: "We know this winter has been particularly tough for many households, and it’s not always easy to keep on top of growing bills. We want to make sure as many customers as possible get the support they need and that’s why we’re extending our ‘You Pay We Pay’ scheme.

“It’s our responsibility to provide support for our customers and that’s why we’ve put £140 million into helping those who need it most – with direct support and our ongoing commitment to the amazing team at the British Gas Energy Trust.”

The You Pay: We Pay scheme is part of a broader £140 million support package, which also includes grants of up to £2,000 through the British Gas Energy Trust (BGET) and funding for advice centres and charities.

So if you’re struggling to heat your home this winter, help may be at hand - look out for your letter or check if you can apply for the scheme.