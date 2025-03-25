The dog business boom - Meet Britain’s oldest dog

Explore animal-loving businesses and meet Britain's oldest dog in a brand new Shots! TV episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paw and Order is a series that takes you behind-the-scenes at businesses that are all about our furry friends. From pet spas to dog bakeries, we explore the innovative companies that focus on dog luxuries. In this brand new episode, we visit a dog friendly café, a lavish doggy spa and we’ll meet Sasha, Britain's oldest dog. Watch Paw and Order: The Dog Business Boom - Episode 3 to find out more.

Sasha’s owner Linzi McLean, said her grandfather found the dog when he was on the bus home from town. Sasha jumped up on the grandad’s lap and the two hit it off straight away. Sasha was with two girls who said they had found her wandering the streets and that they were likely to have to take her to the RSPCA. The two girls asked if he wanted to take the dog home and he happily agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linzi was in high school at the time and was over the moon to have Sasha. Owner Linzi said: “I had always wanted a dog and as soon as I got her that was it. I spent my whole life just dedicating it to her. She’s the most well behaved dog I’ve ever known.”

Sasha is a Staffordshire bull terrier, but her owner thinks she’s crossed with a whippet, due to her features and how fast she was as a young pup. She’s 22-years-old and thought to be the oldest dog in the UK. Linzi said: “She’s my absolute best friend. I don’t love anything more than I love this dog.”

In the North East, we visited The Dog Spa Durham and spoke to business owner Rebecca Brown. She said she had started working with dogs from a young age, while helping out at her dad’s dog walking business. Rebecca added: “I’ve always been an animal lover. I had loads of pets and everything.”

She started dog grooming five years ago and her business has been running for two years. In the episode, Rebecca introduces Miley the Maltese cross poodle and brother and sister, Oscar and Lucy, who are Bedlington terriers. Rebecca explains how she has a really good relationship with her clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There are loads of regular customers. I know them all on a first name basis.(..) Everyone’s so nice. Everyone understands that the dog’s welfare comes first.”

Watch the full episode to discover more dog loving businesses. You can tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Keep up with our latest episodes by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here .