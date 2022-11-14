Branston has announced the launch of a brand new product that blends two of the nation’s favourite condiments together for the first time - pickle and mayo. ‘Branstonnaise’ combines classic Branston Pickle with creamy mayonnaise to create a tangy spread set to liven up lunchtimes.

A landmark launch for the Branston brand, which celebrates its 100th birthday this year, the supermarket -first creation comes in both “smooth” and “small chunk” jars. Branston said the spread can be smothered in a burger, dolloped in your favourite wrap, or even drizzled on some crispy fried chicken.

Angharad Wilson Dyer Gough, senior brand Manager at Branston said: “We’re so excited to be expanding our product range even further with a brand-new recipe: Branstonnaise. From pickles and relishes to chutney and sauces, we know people just can’t get enough of that iconic Branston Pickle taste, so we wanted to create something that’s never been seen before on supermarket shelves.

“It might sound funny, but we can assure you it tastes extraordinary. We know Branstonnaise will be a new staple capturing the hearts, and stomachs, of pickle-lovers across the UK.”

Named after the small village near Burton in Staffordshire, Crosse & Blackwell first produced Branston pickle in 1922. Japanese firm Mizkan Euro acquired Branston in February 2013 but its products are still manufactured in the UK in Bury St Edmund’s.

