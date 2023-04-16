House hunters are being given the chance to snap up Boycie’s "Green Green Grass" of home - after John Challis’ country mansion went on sale for £1.5 million. Wigmore Abbey, in Adforton, Herefordshire, was bought by the late Only Fools and Horses actor in 1998.

Challis and his wife Carol then spent more than 20 years renovating the sprawling former monastery before his death in 2021. The abbey was used as the set for the Only Fools and Horses spin-off "The Green, Green Grass" which depicted Boycie’s move from London to the countryside.

Now the spectacular Grade I listed property has gone on the market for £1.5 millionwith Mark Wiggin Estate Agents . It comes complete with seven bedrooms, a library, stables, paddocks, extensive outbuildings and more than five acres of land.

Also situated in the grounds are the ruins of a 12th century former Abbey, which is listed as an Ancient Monument. Evie Harris, sales assistant at Mark Wiggin Estate Agents , said it was a unique opportunity to own a truly historic home.

She said: "Wigmore Abbey is one of the finest and most fascinating properties, both historically and architecturally. Originally dating back to the early 12th Century, [it] boasts an exceptional wealth of history.

"The remaining Abbot’s Lodge forms the main house as it is today. The history of the property unravels a tremendous display of original period and character features throughout including the refectory, being one of only two timber rooted Undercrofts in the country.”

The ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious reception hall with exposed stone work and fine oak panelling, the kitchen which is fully fitted with integrated units including a traditional AGA. The ground floor also boasts a "useful utility room and larder", while the sitting room boasts a "magnificent" ornate stone fireplace, housing a wood burning stove.

The drawing room also has its own fireplace, while the 14th Century wing offers "the exceptional refectory and cellar room". Ms Harris added: "The refectory has exposed stone work, the eastern wall is about 4ft thick and thought to be part of the original 12th Century building.

"There are five timber posts running down the centre, a 14th Century stone fireplace, stoned flagged floor, leaded lights and stone mullioned windows. The cellarers room has large supporting oak beams and leaded lights. A hatch leads to a Garde-robe and the tunnel originally thought to lead to Wigmore Castle."

The Abbots Parlour is described as "a truly fascinating room", with extensive exposed beams, a large stone chimney with an open fireplace. The library, which also has an open fireplace, has oak panelling and shelving.

The first floor includes three "superb bedrooms and two bathrooms", while the second floor has a further four bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. The property listing online describes it as "One of Herefordshire’s most historical Grade I listed properties with exceptional gardens and grounds situated in an idyllic setting."

The late John Challis at his home Wigmore Abbey, Wigmore, Herefordshire

The home was a functioning Augustinian Abbey between 1179 and 1530, when it was razed during Henry VIII’s wide scale destruction of Catholic monasteries. Challis also released a book, Wigmore Abbey: The Treasure of Mortimer, in 2016 about the history of the property and the restoration efforts.

Speaking previously about buying the home, Challis said: "We knew already that it was far too much to take on, too far from London, too old, too dilapidated, but somehow, it seemed we were being pulled towards it by an unknown force. We drove straight to Hereford, found the agents and made an appointment.

"The next morning we turned up at the house, this time driving down the gloomy drive with an entirely new sense of adventure, as if we’d set out on a journey into the unknown. The owner Mr Rostron ushered us in and suggested we had a look around on our own. The building was even more extraordinary inside than out.