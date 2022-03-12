Bootleg Beatles Get Back to Fab Four’s music roots

Fab Four tour bringing hit after hit

Experience those Fab Four famous tunes once again!

An ultimate tribute show that has been hailed ‘terrific’ by none other than The Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin.

It is the ambition of most music journalists to interview one of the Beatles and my personal ambition in this regard is to speak to Sir Paul McCartney.

But the nearest I’ve managed so far is to speak to Steve White of The Bootleg Beatles, who takes the part of Paul in their amazing shows, writes Martin Hutchinson.

The Bootleg Beatles originated in 1980 when the West End musical Beatlemania ended it’s run.

The four musicians who were playing the parts of the Fab Four decided to go out on tour as a tribute to their musical heroes.

It proved to be a good decision because in the years since their formation, The Bootleg Beatles have become the foremost Beatles tribute band in the world.

Even Sir George Martin, The Beatles’ legendary producer, said that it’s “a terrific show”.

Bootleg Beatles bring sounds of the four mop tops

The show traces the Fab Four’s journey through the Swinging Sixties with every detail forensically observed from the costumes and instruments to their flawless renditions of the classic hits from every era of the world’s most famous songbook.

This is an incredible experience. But it’s not only their sound that is authentic. They bear an uncanny resemblance to the Fab Four.

The shows in this tour will include all the hits and more, but also feature a special set dedicated to Let it Be, celebrating the long-awaited release of the critically acclaimed Peter Jackson Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back.

The set will include a stunningly authentic re-enactment of The Beatles’ famous 1969 rooftop concert, plus the iconic anthem The Long And Winding Road and the album’s title track Let It Be.

Steve is celebrating ten years in the group.

“It doesn’t seem like ten years, it’s gone so quick.

“I’m the senior member of the band now.”

he show is usually in four parts, each covering a different era with appropriate costumes.

Tour dates ...

March

Wednesday 23 – Worthing Pavilion Theatre

Thursday 24 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday 25 – Reading Hexagon

Saturday 26 – Oxford New Theatre

Monday 28 – Southend-on-Sea Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 29 – St Albans Alban Arena

Wednesday 30 – Chatham Central Theatre

April

Friday 1 – Croydon Fairfield Hall

Saturday 2 – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Sunday 3 – Portsmouth Guildhall

Tuesday 5 – Stoke Victoria Hall

Wednesday 6 – Buxton Opera House

Thursday 7 – Halifax Victoria Theatre

Friday 8 – York Barbican

Saturday 9 – Llandudno Venue Cymru

Monday 11 – Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion

Tuesday 12 – Ipswich Regent Theatre

Wednesday 13 – Guildford G-Live

Tuesday 19 – Cheltenham Town Hall

Wednesday 20 – Basingstoke The Anvil

Saturday 23 – Dorking Halls

Sunday 24 – Malvern Forum Theatre

Saturday 28 – Belfast Ulster Hall.