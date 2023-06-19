A man in his 60s has died while taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride on Sunday (June 18). Organisers, British Heart Foundation (BHF), said the rider died in the Smallfield area of Surrey.

Sharing the news on Facebook, BHP said : “We are so incredibly sorry that one of our riders tragically died while taking part in today’s London to Brighton Bike Ride and our deepest sympathies are with the rider’s loved ones.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police have also confirmed the incident, urging those with information to come forward to help them with their enquiries. A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 9.56am, by the South East Coast Ambulance service whose crews were responding to a medical emergency on Redehall Road in Smallfield, involving a cyclist who had been taking part in the London to Brighton cycle ride.

“The cyclist, a man aged in his 60’s, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Road closures were put in place and Event Marshalls redirected the route for remaining cyclists. The road closures have since been lifted and all roads are open. We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward to help our investigation into the circumstances.”

Most Popular

Tributes have since poured in for the cyclist under the Facebook post. One said: “Oh, that’s such sad news, especially more so when riding for such an important cause. My thoughts are with his family and friends this evening. A star will shine brighter in the sky tonight.”

Another wrote: “So sorry to hear this sad news, sending my love and condolences to the cyclist’s family and friends xx.” One person added: “So sorry to hear this sad news, sending my love and condolences to the cyclist’s family and friends xx.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The London to Brighton Bike Ride is an iconic 55-mile cycle ride starting from Clapham Common in South London, to the seaside town of Brighton. The annual bike ride raises funds for a number of charities across the UK.