The actual period property that starred in the BBC’s 1995 Pride and Prejudice series could be yours as it has just gone up for sale. The stunning Grade II* Listed 11th Century, Luckington Court, located in Marlborough hits the market, along with its 19 acres of grassland, five further dwellings and traditional farm buildings.

The historic Tudor property, built in local creamy Cotswold stone was used to showcase Longbourn, the Bennet family home, in the BBC’s TV series Pride and Prejudice, which starred Colin Firth as Mr Darcy - a role which saw him rise to stardom and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet.

Advertisement

The series was critically acclaimed and a popular success, winning several awards including a BAFTA Television Award for Jennifer Ehle for "Best Actress" and an Emmy for "Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special".

The beautiful interiors and exteriors of Luckington Court were used for filming before a programme of improvement and modernisation was carried out across the whole estate.

Most Popular

The accommodation briefly comprises a large welcoming reception hall with large limestone flagged floor and a bolection-moulded hall fireplace which leads to a central inner hall and doors to the principal reception rooms. The dining room has an open fireplace and access to a separate study. The large drawing room has decorative woodwork, a stone-open fireplace and doors into the music room with a French door into the garden. The cellar is accessed from this room. The sitting room provides a more intimate space with an open inglenook fireplace.

From the inner hall, there are a pair of Cloakrooms and steps up into the Summer Kitchen and beyond into a charming triple-aspect stone Loggia. These delicate full-height French window doors within the Loggia connect the outside with the inside seamlessly through the characterful stone pergola.

Advertisement

The stunning property in Wiltshire

The rear covered space of the ground floor provides an integral staff WC and laundry room, with a separate boot room and three further store rooms and a wood store.

Advertisement

Situated in the attractive Cotswold village of Luckington, Luckington Court is approached down a gravel driveway through Domain Gates via a wild meadow orchard of mature apple and cherry trees with traditionally managed parkland on either side. There are many ancient ornamental pears and other species of attractive small trees throughout the grounds and as well as a rose garden to enjoy in the summer.

The property is up for sale with Woolley & Wallis estate agents and is asking for offers in excess of £5,000,000.