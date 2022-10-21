Asda has announced plans to open its first two standalone convenience stores before Christmas, under a new ‘Asda Express’ brand. The new Asda Express stores plan to bring Asda value and great products to more local communities across the UK and will be located in convenient neighbourhood locations.

Each express store will stock around 3,000 products, including a comprehensive range of fresh, ambient and chilled groceries. Customers will also be able to enjoy a range of hot and cold ‘food for now’ options from Asda and partner brands including Leon, plus ‘food for later’ choices such as ready meals and a selection of £10 meal deals for two people.

The first Asda Express store will open in Sutton Coldfield on November 8, and in Tottenham Hale, London on December 6. The new stores will create 37 new jobs in the local communities they serve.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “The launch of our first two Asda Express convenience stores is a landmark moment for our great business and a key step on our journey to bring Asda to more customers in more communities right across the UK.

“The stores have been designed to cater for a broad range of customer needs – whether that’s popping in for a pint of milk, grabbing a spot of lunch on the go, or buying the fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch. We’re confident customers will find everything they need in these stores and enjoy the convenience of having a new type of Asda store on their doorstep.”

Asda has announced that it is opening 30 express stores across the UK