Andrew Tate has come under fire for mum shaming Amanda Holden. The 36-year-old social media personality, who is currently under house arrest in Bucharest, took aim at the 52-year-old on Monday (July 31).

The mother-of-two took to social media to share a photo of her wearing a classic black bikini while standing underneath an outdoor shower with her back to the camera, with her head turned and the photo captioned ‘Good morning’.

The post, which wasn’t offensive, suggestive or anything prompted Tate to comment, where he said on Twitter: “You are a wife and a mother and you’re far past a teenager. There is no need for this post.”

Fans were quick to defend Amanda, with one person simply telling Tate to ‘mind your own business’. Tate gained a cult following for having controversial views on a number of different topics. His net worth is around $12m, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Tate, who is a former kickboxing champion, regularly posts shirtless pictures of himself working out. One person highlighted his hypocrisy, saying: “Lol! I have hardly seen you in clothes yourself @Cobratate What is the need for those posts then?”