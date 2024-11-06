The popular commuter town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox

Amersham is the happiest place to live in Buckinghamshire, according to a new survey.

The popular commuter town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Bucks was Great Missenden, Long Crendon was third, Beaconsfield was fourth and Marlow was fifth.

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Bucks.

Amersham was fourth on the national list, headed by Stratford-upon-Avon.

Amersham has all the perks of countryside living – it is scattered with half-timbered buildings and pretty period cottages and it is in the heart of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding National Beauty.

Refined and elegant from one end of its historic high street to the other, the area nevertheless has a buzzy ‘town’ feel with its thriving indie shops and excellent foodie offering, across both the historic Old Town and the New Town.

Chestnut Lane School is Outstanding along with Chesham Grammar School nearby - used by parents in Amersham.

Popular pubs include the Griffin.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Amersham is the happiest place to live in Buckinghamshire.

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

