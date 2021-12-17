Aldi Slashes Veg Prices to Just 19p

The Big Cut

To the delight of shoppers, Aldi' s cult favourite six Christmas deals are back. This starts with veg staples available at just 19p.

Enjoy great bargains from Aldi's new festive range (photo:Aldi)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The supermarket is currently trailblazing with success. Aldi has just been named Multiple Fruit and Vegetable Retailer of the Year at the FPC Awards 2021. This comes after the store beat other major retailers competing for the prize.

A range of great deals

In the savvy deal is a selection of Aldi’s fresh and delicious vegetables all sourced from British suppliers, including Carrots (1kg), White Potatoes (2kg), Parsnips (500g), Red and White Cabbages (each), Brussels Sprouts (500g), and Swede (each).

What’s more, shoppers can rest assured that Aldi’s amazing vegetable deals don’t come at a cost to its suppliers. The supermarket carefully plans any promotions and works with British growers on a seasonally or annual fixed cost price. That means, regardless of promotional activity in store, growers receive the same fair price as usual.