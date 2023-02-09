Aldi is set to launch an affordable pet range with more than 50 items for your furry friends to enjoy this month. The new range will be available for a limited time only as Aldi’s highly anticipated Pet Event is back.

The new range will include plush beds, grooming essentials and dog toys costing from just £1.19. There will also be a range of items to keep your dog warm in the winter months including a dog towel coat and dog drying gloves.

Aldi’s new pet range will be available to pre-order from February 12 and in-store from February 16. However, pet lovers are advised to ‘be quick’ and once they’re gone they’re gone.

Aldi’s selection of cosy beds will give playful pups a place to call their own. The Comfy Bed (S-XL, £12.99-£29.99) has a raised rim for extra support, while the Pet Rug (£14.99) promises sink-in comfort with plenty of space to stretch out. Smaller dogs and feline friends will love the Donut Bed (£12.99) – pair with the Soft Pet Blanket (£5.99) for the ultimate comfort, available in three colourways. To make pet parents’ lives that little bit easier, all of Aldi’s pet beds are machine washable, perfect for those mucky pups.

Aldi’s latest pet range includes plenty of toys to keep furry friends entertained. The Camo Bone Dog Toy (£2.99) will help keep the dog’s jaws strong and their teeth clean, while the Treat and Wrap Dog Toy (£4.99) and Giggle Treat Ball (£3.99) are perfect for filling with delicious treats to keep pets busy. Filled up with Premium Dog Treats (£1.29) or Dreamies Creamies (£1.19), even the fussiest pooch will be up to the challenge. Keep toys tidy with the adorable Pet Toy Storage (£7.99), available in bunny, cat or dog designs.

Aldi has launched an affordable pet range this month

Aldi’s Pet Drying Gloves (£7.99) and Dog Towel Coat (£6.99) will save house-proud shoppers a lot of heartache. Absorbent and easy to use, these practical products will allow owners to wipe pets clean of mud and water. For those with pooches in need of more regular grooming, Pet Dog Grooming Kit (£19.99) is packed with all the essentials to keep coats tidy and nails trimmed. The Pom Pom Dog Harness (5.99) will complete the look and allow pups to show off their freshly groomed coats in style.

Aldi pet range - full list and prices

Xl Comfy Pet Bed - £29.99

Cat Pouches 80 Pack - £23.99

Large Comfy Pet Bed - £22.99

Dog Grooming Kit - £19.99

Medium Comfy Pet Bed - £16.99

Pet Rug - £14.99

Small Comfy Pet Bed - £12.99

Donut Pet Bed - £12.99

Car Seat Cover - £12.99

Edged Dirt Buster Runner - £12.99

40 Pack Dog Pouch - £10.49

Washable Pet Boot Mat - £9.99

Whimzee Dental Dog Chews - £8.99

Pet Drying Glove - £7.99

Pet Toy Storage - £7.99

Webbox Bumper Chomping Chews - £7.49

Dog Towel Coat - £6.99

Pet Food Container - £6.99

Forthglade Dog Trays 8x150g - £6.79

Super 7 Dog Food - £6.49

Edged Dirt Buster Mat - £5.99

Soft Pet Blanket – Feb 2023 - £5.99

Pom Pom Dog Harness - £5.99

Webbox Chub X 8 Pack - £5.75

Langhams Bumper Treats - £5.69

Langhams Premium Can 6 Pack - £4.99

Silicone Pet Feeding Mat - £4.99

Pet Dustpan And Broom Set - £4.99

Treat And Wrap Dog Toy - £4.99

Br Peckish Filled Feeders - £4.49

Fresh Choice Cat Pouches 15 Pack - £4.39

Giggle Treat Ball October - £3.99

Pigs Ears & Chicken Feet - £3.99

Langham’s Cuisine Dental Toof Brushes - £3.49

Premium Cat Litter - £2.99

Wagg Bumper Dog Treats - £2.99

Camo Bone Dog Toy - £2.99

Peanuts/Sunflower Hearts - £2.99

Vitacat Cat Treats Bumper - £2.79

Filled Bird Feeder 2023 - £2.49

Pet Munchies Dog Treats - £2.39

Pet Milk 3 Pack - £2.29

Br Suet Cakes 2 Pack - £2.09

Langham’s Cuisine Dog Treats 100g - £1.99

Suet Pellets/Suet Balls/Br No Mess Mix Abc - £1.99

Twin Pack Pet Bowls - £1.99

Dog Treats Fish & Soft Bakes - £1.99

Prem Fat Balls + Br Peanut Butter Coconut - £1.69

Glow In The Dark Dog Toys - £1.49

Freeze Dried Cat Treats - £1.39

Pedigree Dog Treats - £1.29