Adele snuck into James Corden’s house to surprise him during his final ever episode of Carpool Karaoke. Adele’s guest appearance comes as the comedian’s time on The Late Late Show draws to a close at the end of this week.

The singer was filmed sneaking into James’ house to surprise him for the final episode. She can be seen waking him up by playing large cymbals near his head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the clip, Adele offers to drive James to work for the final episode of Carpool Karaoke, before quickly adding that she’s not a great driver. She also clarified she can’t sing without closing her eyes.

Adele said: “Last week of work, I’m going to drive you to work. Let’s do the final carpool. I’m actually not a brilliant driver… I also can’t sing without closing my eyes.”

Most Popular

“Well this is brilliant,” Corden replied. He added he was “excited and scared in equal measure” to be leaving. “It’s been a crazy eight years,” he said. Adele said she was “very, very sad” about his departure.

Adele spoke fondly of her friend, saying she and her son had relied on him during her divorce. James said he turned to Adele when he was struggling with comments on the internet in a discussion on their friendship and the ways they have helped each other with their mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What songs did they sing together?

True to the segment’s name, Carpool Karaoke, the duo sang a range of smash hits to keep viewers entertained during the emotional conversation.They sang Rolling in the Deep, Love is a Game, I Drink Wine, Hometown Glory and Funny Girl’s Don’t Rain On My Parade.

However, Adele disappointed musical theatre fans by saying she was unlikely to be awarded an EGOT as she hates the genre. When the drive was over, the pair discussed James’ return to the UK. Adele said: “I’m not ready to come back yet, otherwise I would come back with you.”

When is James Corden’s last episode of The Late Late Show?

Advertisement

Advertisement