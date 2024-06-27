A third of Brits would back a switch to an entirely plant-based menu in NHS hospitals, according to a poll.

The study of 2,000 adults revealed that while 79 per cent have sympathy for the NHS in its current state, 55 per cent believe something needs to change when it comes to the meals served.

Being more environmentally friendly, healthier and more inclusive to different cultures and beliefs were some of the best benefits to a meat-free menu in hospitals, according to respondents.

Meanwhile, 25 per cent think it could help encourage healthy eating once home from hospital.

The research was commissioned by Plant-Based Healthcare Professionals UK, which wants to see plant-based meals as the default option in hospitals and healthcare institutions, in line with the policy in place in New York City hospitals.

Plant-based dishes not only offer health, but are more flavoursome too

Dr Shireen Kassam, founder of the community interest company, said: “There’s certainly an appetite to see change.

“Naturally, there will be many that perhaps wouldn’t be as keen, but often once ideas are implemented, people adapt very quickly.

“Everyone has a vision in their minds when they think of hospital food – and it is rarely positive, so it is certainly time the food had a refresh, and plant-based dishes not only offer health, financial and climate benefits, but they are more colourful and flavoursome, too.”

When asked of the general impression of meals served to patients in NHS hospitals, the top feedback was that they don’t look appetising, they lack flavour and they are bland, so they can be eaten by a wide range of individuals.

While 26 per cent thought hospital meals were served lukewarm or cold, and the same number thought the portions were too small.

And when it comes to the food served, meals being healthy was seen as the top priority according to 64 per cent of respondents.

Four in 10 (41 per cent) would also support plant-based milks and yoghurts being served in hospitals instead of dairy.

The greener and more financially-friendly option

Processed meats such as ham and bacon shouldn’t be served to patients, according to 30 per cent of respondents according to the data from OnePoll.com.

However, 23 per cent would be concerned the general public wouldn’t back plant-based menus being introduced to hospitals.

With 53 per cent worried some patients would refuse to eat them and 35 per cent unsure if they’d be as tasty as a meat-based option.

It also emerged 32 per cent would be interested in trying an entirely plant-based diet themselves, with 31 per cent having decreased their meat intake in the last two years.

Dr Shireen Kassam, for Plant-Based Healthcare Professionals UK, added: “By encouraging a higher consumption of plant-based foods, we can try to reduce the prevalence of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, obesity and certain cancers.

“Aside from the health benefits, a typical plant-based meal uses less land, and has a 2.5 times lower impact on biodiversity than one containing meat.