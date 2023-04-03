A crisp addict who gorged on a multipack per day has lost seven stone after gastric sleeve surgery - and is now splashing £12,000 to remove piles of loose skin. Melissa Jones, a snack enthusiast, saw her weight rocket after munching 24 packets of crisps a day, as well as eating fast food at least three times a week.

Unable to stick to diets or lose weight naturally, Melissa, then a size 24 and weighing 19 stone, decided enough was enough after not being able to fit in a pedalo seat on holiday with her young sons. And after returning home in October 2013, she started looking into getting surgical help to shift her weight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melissa, a carer, from Herefordshire, said: "I was a massive comfort eater- it’s always been my downfall. My go-to comfort food was crisps because of the crunch, I’d get one of those 24 multipacket and polish off the lot.

"I’d go on holiday with my two boys and I wouldn’t be able to fit in the peddle boats. It was embarrassing for me and them.”