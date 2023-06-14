Microsoft has revealed 10 indie games are on the way to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the next couple of months. The news comes just days after Xbox’s successful Showcase which revealed what gaming fans could expect for the console in the next couple of years.

Xbox Game Pass is the forefront of Microsoft’s current gaming strategy, with many of the games announced in the Showcase becoming available on the subscription service on day one of their releases. Microsoft have ensured a constant stream of new games are being added to the service on the line-up on a regular basis, with day one launches and exclusive games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although fans will be excited for classic games added to the service, the day one releases make subscribing to Xbox Game Pass incredibly valuable to fans. The company has spent the last few days in the spotlight after a varied Showcase that left fans excited for what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Microsoft have since announced 10 more indie games that will be coming to the service shortly. Here’s all the games that were announced.

Most Popular

All new indie games announced for the Xbox Game Pass

Xbox released a short teaser video on their Twitter account that announced that the following games will be coming to Game Pass soon. Here are the games announced: