Aylesbury centre announces free activities and exhibition for Bucks Art Weeks

A popular arts centre in Aylesbury has announced a free exhibition and workshop activities to mark Bucks Art Weeks.

This year’s event, which is taking place at Queens Park Arts Centre, is themed around exploring texture in nature through charcoal and textiles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starting on Saturday (10 June), the arts centre is hosting a county-wide celebration of hundreds of contemporary artists and makers for the annual Bucks Art Weeks event.

Textile artists will be featured at the free exhibition

As part of the Artisan project visitors can enjoy a free-to-view exhibition.

The Bucks Art Weeks Artisan exhibition focuses on the work of Marie Jones and Rosie Blacher, and charcoal artist Liz Cotgreave.

All three local artists will take part in a free two-week exhibition as part of the Artisan space, along with free artist demonstrations and drop-in sessions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marie is helping guests learn a new craft her bespoke one-day needle felting courses can be booked online.

Art from Liz Cotgreave

Queens Park is also offering a number of other creative courses during the two-week event including block printing, pottery throwing and ceramic collage. More information on individual workshops can be found on the centre’s website here.

Rosie Blacher

Rosie, creates textural rugs and tapestries with an emphasis on repurposed, second hand or ethical yarns. She believes art is the foundation of human connection, waking the spirit and bringing people together.

Art from Marie Jones

Liz Cotgreave

Liz is a charcoal artist and printmaker. Liz works experimentally to create interesting marks and textures in her charcoal drawings, finding inspiration in what happens by accident as she draws.

Marie Jones

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fibre artist Marie manipulates dyed wool fibres, textiles and threads to express colour and textures found in nature and landscapes.

Queens Park Arts Centre’s Bucks Art Weeks exhibition runs from 10-25 June.

Exhibition Opening Hours:

10-25 June 2023

Monday – Thursday: 10am – 9.30pm

Friday – Saturday: 10am – 4pm

Sunday: 11am – 3pm

Bucks Art Weeks Workshops:

17 & 25 June: Felted Wool Brooch Making Workshop with Marie Jones

17 June: Pottery Throwing One Day Course

24 June: Ceramic Throwing One Day Course