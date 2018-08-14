Youth group inspire teens with three week challenge in Aylesbury

Buckinghamshire based charity, Action4Youth, in partnership with the National Citizen Service (NCS) and The Challenge Network, is giving up to 450 young people the chance to develop their skills and raise money for charity.

The three week challenge began with ‘Away Residential’ and ‘Home Residential’ phases where the teens learnt outdoor skills and completed a first aid course.

Action4Youth sponsored silence

The final phase, taking place this week, is called ‘Social Action’ and it is focused on charity work for organisations such as Aylesbury Homeless Action Group and Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital.

On Monday they were out selling cakes in Market Square in Aylesbury and later in the week will be doing a sponsored three-legged walk, a rough sleep to raise awareness of homelessness and bag packing at a supermarket, among other things.

Emily Davis, Action4Youth’s Programme Manager said:

“The Action4Youth NCS programme is a life changing experience for many young people. They make friends, learn new skills and best of all they have an unforgettable time.”

Action4Youth social action week

For more information visit: www.action4youth.org