Youngsters enjoy special trips to the Waterside pantomime

Youngsters from across Aylesbury Vale enjoyed special trips to the Waterside pantomime this year - partly thanks to your generosity.

All 235 children plus staff from Booker Park School attended a specially adapted performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, thanks to the fundraising efforts of Aylesbury residents and customers at Rhapsody Hairdressing and Aylesbury Tuck.

Children from Booker Park School visit the Waterside Theatre's pantomime - pictured here with the cast

Bethan Lang, deputy head at Booker Park said: “We were overwhelmed and delighted by the response of the local community to Louise’s fundraising campaign.

“We were fortunate that the tickets for Snow White were bought with the proceeds of a fundraising bike ride by Nigel Westacott, who is a parent and Governor at Booker Park.

“However with 235 children to transport to the Waterside, the cost and logistics of getting to the pantomime was a challenge.

“The generosity of the local community to enable the trip to go ahead has been amazing.

“The children had a fantastic and magical time at the panto.

“We would like to thank Louise and her team at Rhapsody, members of the local community and all the staff at Waterside theatre.”

Waterside Theatre general manager Lee Duffy said: “Every year I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.

“Seeing so many people backing local fundraisers is truly heart-warming, and we’ve seen it in box loads.

“It was great to welcome Booker Park, hopefully the children have taken away fantastic memories of their trip to pantoland.”

Meanwhile, a group of children and young people in care from across Bucks were treated to a free trip to the pantomime this year as guests of the chairman of Bucks County Council Patricia Birchley.

The children and young people, ranging in age from two years up to 15 were nominated to go on the special outing by their social workers.

Eleven children, accompanied by their carers went to see Jack and the Beanstalk on 12 December at the Wycombe Swan before taking in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Aylesbury two days later.

Patricia said: “I really wanted to do something for our children and young people in care.

“Christmas is a time for spending with family but for many of these children, for a whole variety of reasons, that is not possible.

“We wanted to take them out to enjoy a fun evening with their carers where they could sit back, switch off and enjoy the festive fun on stage.”