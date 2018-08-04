Young sailor Alice proving a natural on the water

A young sailor at Great Moor Sailing Club continues to sail on smooth waters after enjoying success in a national competition.

Alice Davis, 13, started sailing at the club at Steeple Claydon at the age of five.

She sails single-handedly in an RS Tera, and with her fellow crew member Alastair Brown in an RS Feva.

Last month, Alice took home the Rooster Sailing RS Tera national title, against a field of 110 other young sailors.

She then teamed up with Alastair to finish in third place in the RS Feva Grand Prix Series Inland Championships.

Alice is hoping for more success on the water in the next week at the RS Tera Under-16s World Championships in Weymouth.

Alice said: “I believe sailing is a great sport for young people, as it develops fitness and determination.

“I enjoy competing in mixed races and I believe that girls can sail just as well as boys, even though there are more boys who sail competitively.

“It’s never too late to learn to sail, and it’s something that everybody should try!”

The World Sailing Championships are currently taking place in Denmark - who knows maybe Alice will compete on that stage sometime in the future!