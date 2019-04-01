You can now live in a treehouse in Aylesbury - tree spotted for sale in town

Have you ever thought about living in a treehouse?

Well now you can do just that in Aylesbury - after a well-known estate agents put a tree in the centre of town up for sale.

From today (Monday) the town's branch of Michael Anthony estate agents is inviting bids on this tree in Dunsham Lane.

A description of the tree reads as follows: "This tree is located opposite popular Aylesbury pub The Dairy Maid and near to the busy Horse and Jockey crossroads.

"From the top branches you can enjoy great views of Aylesbury and the surrounding area on a clear day."

No asking price has been placed on the tree and bids are invited until April 18, with the hope that the tree will be sold to its new owner in May.

A Michael Anthony spokesman said the company had taken the decision to try selling a tree following a root and branch review of the organisation.

Call 01296 619731 if you would like to find out more or place a bid on the tree.