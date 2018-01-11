You can help nature flourish in Aylesbury

Parents in Aylesbury are being given the opportunity to take their children to a series of fun, free wild bird workshops at Pets at Home, to support the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch this January.

On 20, 21, 27 and 28 January, Pets at Home in Aylesbury will be hosting a series of My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops, to educate the next generation of animal lovers on how to care responsibly for their flying friends and equipping attendees with all the tools they need to care for local birds and wildlife.



The workshops will cover how to help birds survive the colder months, how and what to feed them and how human behaviour can negatively affect the wildlife around us. There will also be fun games and activities to get everyone involved.



Children will also be able to learn how to recognise which bird is which, as well as ways to attract certain species of birds to their gardens and local outdoor spaces, via materials provided through the My Pet Pals workshops.



New for this year, Pets at Home are supporting the RSPB’s Wild Challenge, a scheme with wildlife and nature based activities for children to get involved with, and by completing the in-store Wild Bird workshop, they’re able to tick off one of the challenges and will receive a certificate recognising the achievement.



Pets at Home colleagues will be providing friendly expertise, helping ensure children learn everything they can to help wild birds while having fun.



Parents can book their child’s spot at the free workshops at petsathome.com/workshops.



More than half a million people from across the UK took part in last year’s Garden Birdwatch, with the same turn-out expected to count birds in their gardens this year on 27-29 January. Participants will also make a record of the other wildlife they see, providing a vital snapshot of UK nature.



Store manager, Sharon Howell, says: “We are very excited about welcoming children to My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops to support the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch. It’s a great way for children to learn about the importance of being responsible for the wildlife around them, whilst having fun at the same time. The workshops also provide a free way for children to learn about how to care for animals, even if they don’t have a pet themselves.



“It’s great that we can use our My Pet Pals workshops to support a great charity like the RSPB, who work to help threatened birds and wildlife so that our towns, coast and countryside can remain full of fascinating and diverse wildlife.”



John Capper, RSPB national account manager, added: “Pets at Home workshops provide a unique opportunity for our young people to learn more about the different birds in their local community and how to look after them. By attending these events we hope children will have all the knowledge they need to get involved in our Big Garden Birdwatch.”



After completing the workshops, each child will receive an A3 poster to help them identify the birds around where they live, activity sheets and stickers to take home. They will also be given a leaflet which details how to send off for the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch pack, which encourages children to spot different bird breeds when out in the garden.