Would be thieves threaten to stab man in town centre

At around 12.45am today (25/10) the victim, a man in his twenties, was walking from the town centre along the California Brook towards Coxhill Way when a man approached him and told him to empty his pockets. There was another man behind the first man.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Aylesbury.

The first man pulled a sock out from the front pouch of his hooded top, which appeared to be weighted. He hit the victim with the weighted sock, by striking his neck and head and then assaulted him by grabbing him by the neck.

The victim managed to get away and ran in to Coxhill Way, while being chased by the second man. The victim stopped and asked what the offenders wanted and the first man threatened to stab the victim.

The victim was chased down Penn Road and in to Eaton Road, but the offenders did not manage to catch up with him again.

The victim sustained a cut to his head but did not require hospital treatment.

Both offenders are Asian, around 5ft 11ins and of slim to medium build. The first offender was wearing baggy trousers and had two coats with a hood up, a black rain coat and a Puma scarf over his nose.

The second offender had a small dark moustache and was wearing a beanie-style hat.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Thomas Booth, of Aylesbury Investigation Hub, said: “This was an unprovoked attack and it’s important that anyone who saw what happened comes forward.

“If you witnessed this or think you recognise the description of the offenders, please contact police.”

If you have any information please call the 24-hour non-emergency number on 101 or use the online reporting system, quoting reference 431803255860.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.