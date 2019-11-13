The Works celebrates five years of serving ice cream in Aylesbury

The Works celebrated its fifth year in Aylesbury this week

The Aylesbury Market Square eaterie was a popular addition to town life in 2014, and its range of milkshakes, pancakes and ice creams are now a well-known treat.

The Works has also expanded to an outside catering business too, and provides ice cream stands for special events including weddings and birthday parties.

Pictured are staff celebrating the milestone with company owner Roger Bolton.