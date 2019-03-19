Work to start next week on extension to Buckingham to Winslow footway and cycleway

Work is beginning on Wednesday March 27 on a second extension to the Buckingham to Winslow shared footway and cycleway.

The extension, commissioned by Bucks County Council, and costing £180,000, will serve the Swan Pool Leisure Centre, the Buckingham School and the Royal Latin School.



It involves widening the pavement along the Buckingham-bound side of London Road, providing a link to the leisure centre and the Buckingham School, with a new spur towards the Latin.



The council says that as road and footpath construction progresses, temporary lights will manage traffic from Monday April 8 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Construction is scheduled to take ten weeks and the extension will be open this summer.



The first extension, linking London Road with the town centre through Badgers estate and Cornwalls Meadow, opened in September last year at a cost of £73,000 with funding for both coming from developer contributions.



Mark Shaw, deputy leader and cabinet member for transport said he was delighted the county council was able to provide another extension to the successful £2.3 million Buckingham to Winslow shared footway and cycleway.



Cllr Shaw said: "This is an important scheme that has opened the way for people to support sustainable travel by walking and cycling, and we've already seen how well-used the main section is.

"This extension will greatly benefit those who use the leisure centre and who walk or cycle to school."



The 5.6 mile section between Winslow and the outskirts of Buckingham opened in January 2017.

Last year cycle counters on the route logged 10,628 cycle journeys through Winslow, at an average of 29 a day, 10,102 cycle journeys through Padbury at an average of 27 a day and 8,444 cycle journeys through Adstock, at an average of 23 a day.



During the summer days, more than 100 cycle journeys a day were measured at Winslow - that figure was 16 before the opening of the cycleway.



Updated information about the Buckingham London Road extension can be found at www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/transport-and-roads/road-projects-and-improvement-schemes/a413-sustainable-travel-scheme