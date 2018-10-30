Work of prolific Wing watercolour painter to go on sale

A sale of paintings by a watercolour artist from Wing who was commissioned to paint the Houses of Parliament by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher takes place in the village next month.

US-born Sandra Walker lived in the village for 30 years and she was just two days shy of her 83rd birthday when she died on August 23.

A longstanding officer of the Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolours, Sandra’s work was included in the collections of Senator Ted Kennedy, Senator George McGovern, author John LeCarré and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

A sale of more than 90 of Sandra’s paintings is due to take place in Wing Village Hall over the weekend of November 10 and 11.

Friend Gordon Carey has organised the sale in a bid to raise funds for her family.

Mr Carey said: “Sandra was a very prolific painter, always very friendly and easy to get on with.

“She was never overcome with her own fame.”

Sandra met her English husband while she was working for Senator Kennedy in the US.

After her marriage broke down, she chose to remain in Wing where she had made many friends.

Internationally renowned in her field, Sandra travelled the world seeking subjects to photograph which she would then recreate into stunningly intricate and realistic paintings.

A Royal Institute spokesman said: “Sandra’s enthusiasm, her stunning paintings and her many years of service for the RI will be sorely missed by us all, but possibly most of all we will miss her wit, her charm, her wicked sense of humour and infectious laugh.

“Our condolences go to her daughter Jessica and extended family.”

The sale of Sandra’s paintings takes place at Wing Village Hall on Saturday November 10, from 10am to 4pm, and Sunday November 11, from 10am to 3pm.