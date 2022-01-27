Work begins on bringing 'warp-speed internet' to Buckingham

Buckingham and the surrounding villages are set get a superfast broadband connection.

The fibre broadband installation and supply company Gigaclear has begun work to connect the Buckingham and the outlying villages of Maids Moreton, Chackmore, Radclive, Gawcott and Padbury to its ultrafast full-fibre broadband network.

Gigaclear’s network is already available in nearby Winslow and across much of rural Buckinghamshire, installed as part of a government-funded scheme aimed at helping people in rural areas with slow broadband speeds.

Gigaclear has already brought superfast broadband to many rural areas of Bucks

Now, Gigaclear is expanding its network on a commercial basis to market towns in Bucks where internet speeds are still poor.

Buckingham’s existing broadband speeds are around 38Mbps, well below the national average of 80Mbps or over.

Gigaclear claims its full-fibre upgrade will bring speeds of up to 900Mbps to 6,866 homes and business premises across the town.

The project will require over 117km of fibre which will be laid via trenching, as well as through existing duct and pole infrastructure.

Gigaclear spokesman Ben Woods said: “We’ve been firmly established in Buckinghamshire for some time now, bringing our hyperfast broadband to those rural communities that really need it.

"With this infrastructure and regional knowledge in place, we are now able to focus our attention on bringing the under-served market towns like Buckingham up to speed.

“For many people, working from home is here to stay, so having warp-speed internet is now a real necessity, and certainly valued higher than ever before.

"We can bring speeds in Buckingham up from around 38Mbps to 900Mbps.

"When downloading large files like films and games, we are talking the difference between 40 minutes and just two.

"To put that in perspective, with standard broadband, you can click download and go on a five-mile run before it’s complete, but with a Gigaclear connection you wouldn’t even have time to make a cup of tea.”

Gigaclear has already started work on expanding its network to Buckingham, with work expected to be completed by early next year.