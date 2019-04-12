Woodland yoga classes starting in Bucks

Woodland yoga is coming to Buckinghamshire next month.

Hatha yoga classes are taking place at Penn Wood, part of the Chilterns, starting on Saturday May 18.

Instructor Simone Stribling demonstrates the backwards tree pose - a position used in woodland yoga

Participants will have the chance to learn sun salutations, tree poses and much more at classes designed for both beginners and yoga regulars.

Stuart Dainton, head of innovation at the Woodland Trust said: “Scientific studies have proven that simply spending time in parks or woodland can reduce stress and improve well-being.

"Furthermore, exercising in a green space can help reduce the risks of poor mental health.

"Exercising outdoors is a natural way to help your health, and medical advice suggests an outside boost of vitamin D can help to reduce tiredness and improve the immune system.”

Hatha yoga classes are taking place at Penn Wood in the village of Penn Street under the guidance of Frederique Sardais.

Classes start on Saturday May 18 at 10am with sessions £12 per person.

Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mat and are advised to dress suitably for the weather.

for a yoga session at Penn Wood – the Trust’s fascinating ancient woodland in Buckinghamshire.

For more details call 0330 333 5302 or visit https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/get-involved/events