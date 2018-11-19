Women and teenagers chased down Princes Risborough street by baton-wielding attackers at school pick-up time

Three people were chased down the street in Princes Risborough during an incident of affray that happened during school pick-up time.

Police are appealing for information after the incident between 3.40pm and 3.55pm on November 15 when a blue Volkswagen Golf stopped in the middle of Longwick Road.

The occupants of the Golf got out and an altercation occurred between them and nearby pedestrians.

They chased the victims, two women, one aged 36 years old and the other aged 18, and a 16-year-old boy with weapons including a knife, baseball bat and sticks.

No one was injured during the incident.

Three 17-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man, all from High Wycombe, were arrested the following day on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident and were released under investigation.

Investigating officer Sergeant Kay Dickinson said: “This was a busy time with queuing traffic due to it being school pick up time.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have photographed or recorded the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference number 43180349948.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.