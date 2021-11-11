Woman who went missing on M40 in Bucks found 'safe and well'
She was discovered this morning
A woman who went missing after abandoning her vehicle on the M40 in Bucks yesterday (November 10), has been found.
Thames Valley Police have confirmed Todi Oluwatodimu-Gold was discovered 'safe and well' earlier this morning.
Inspector Andrew Deane, based at High Wycombe police station, said: "After extensive searches and many contacts from the public, I am pleased to say that Todi has been found and she is safe and well.
"I would like to extend my thanks to everyone who contacted the force to provide information, which has helped us to locate Todi.
"I would also like to offer my thanks to the media who also shared our appeal."
Witness reports described Todi as distressed when she left her vehicle unattended on the M40 near to Junction 5 yesterday morning.