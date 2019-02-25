Woman treated for smoke inhalation after Aylesbury flat damaged by fire

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a flat in Aylesbury on Friday February 22.

Firefighters said that the blaze in a third floor flat on Friarscroft Way was caused by an unattended pan on a hob.

Two appliances from Aylesbury, one from Thame, one from Wheatley, one from Tring and three officers attended the scene at around 3.15pm.

Crews used one hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a fan and gave oxygen to a woman who was suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke.

Officers managed to account for everyone.

There was some fire damage to the flat while firefighters said the flat was severely damaged by smoke and heat.

There was light smoke-logging to other third floor flats.