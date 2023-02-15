Woman trapped in upside-down car after crash in Aylesbury
Firefighters were called last night
By Reporter
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A woman was trapped in an upside-down car in Stoke Mandeville yesterday, after the vehicle ended up on its roof.
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service was called to Wendover Road, Stoke Mandeville, at 10.30pm on Tuesday, February 14, after a crash involving one car.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two fire crews from Aylesbury attended. The car was on its roof and a woman was stuck inside.
Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to release the woman, who was uninjured. South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Police also attended.