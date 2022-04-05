Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into garage door in Aylesbury

Police, fire and ambulance services all attended the incident in Irvine Drive, Stoke Mandeville, which happened at around 10am on Thursday, March 31

Two fire engines were sent from Aylesbury. A woman was out of the car when they arrived.

Firefighters made the scene safe and left the incident in the hands of South Central Ambulance Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Central Ambulance Service

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.22am to a incident where a car had hit a garage door.

"We sent one ambulance crew who were assessing and treating one patient.

"Following treatment at the scene by our crew, the patient was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital.”