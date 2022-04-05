Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into garage door in Aylesbury
A woman was taken to hospital after a car collided with a garage door in Aylesbury.
Police, fire and ambulance services all attended the incident in Irvine Drive, Stoke Mandeville, which happened at around 10am on Thursday, March 31
Two fire engines were sent from Aylesbury. A woman was out of the car when they arrived.
Firefighters made the scene safe and left the incident in the hands of South Central Ambulance Service.
A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.22am to a incident where a car had hit a garage door.
"We sent one ambulance crew who were assessing and treating one patient.
"Following treatment at the scene by our crew, the patient was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital.”
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) serves the counties of Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire, with headquarters in Bicester, Oxfordshire and Otterbourne, Hampshire.