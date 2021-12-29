Woman is taken to hospital after three-car crash near Buckingham

A woman was taken to hospital following a three-car collision near Buckingham

Fire and ambulance services were called to the scene of the crash on the A421 Bletchley Road, Thornborough, at about 12.15pm on Monday, December 27.

Fire engines from Buckingham and West Ashland attended.

South Central Ambulance Service

The firefighters helped one woman from her car and handed her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.