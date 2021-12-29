Woman is taken to hospital after three-car crash near Buckingham
Fire and ambulance services called to the collision on the A421
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 10:52 am
Updated
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 10:54 am
A woman was taken to hospital following a three-car collision near Buckingham
Fire and ambulance services were called to the scene of the crash on the A421 Bletchley Road, Thornborough, at about 12.15pm on Monday, December 27.
Fire engines from Buckingham and West Ashland attended.
The firefighters helped one woman from her car and handed her into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
She was assessed and treated at the scene, before being taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital.