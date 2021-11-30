Woman injured after car flips on Aylesbury Vale road
The emergency services closed the road and made the scene safe
A woman was injured and had to be rescued from her car by firefighters after it flipped over on an Aylesbury Vale road yesterday afternoon (November 29).
Firefighters had to break the woman out of her overturned car, she was injured and left in the care of South Central Ambulance paramedics.
The incident took place at the junction on Lower Icknield Way by Mill Lane on Monks Risborough.
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire engine and crew to the scene, they worked with Thames Valley Police officers to make the scene safe.
Thames Valley Police cordoned off the road, while the woman received medical attention, her current condition is unknown.