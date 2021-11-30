Woman injured after car flips on Aylesbury Vale road

A woman was injured and had to be rescued from her car by firefighters after it flipped over on an Aylesbury Vale road yesterday afternoon (November 29).

Firefighters had to break the woman out of her overturned car, she was injured and left in the care of South Central Ambulance paramedics.

The incident took place at the junction on Lower Icknield Way by Mill Lane on Monks Risborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed temporarily yesterday

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent one fire engine and crew to the scene, they worked with Thames Valley Police officers to make the scene safe.