Woman dies in Aylesbury house fire overnight

A woman has died following a house fire in Aylesbury in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Four fire crews were called to a property in Harcourt Green at 12.30am and despite firefighters rescuing a woman she later died from her injuries.

Two men were out of the property before the fire service arrived and were treated by South Central Ambulance Service staff.

Firefighters then rescued a woman who was treated by ambulance staff but later died.

A second woman was treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

The fire service are now carrying out an investigation into the blaze, while the police are conducting a scene watch around the property.

Flowers have been left outside in tribute to the deceased woman.

Two crews from Aylesbury, one from Waddesdon and one from Haddenham attended, along with three officers.

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one main jet, positive pressure ventilation, small gear and a thermal imaging camera.