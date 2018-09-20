Woman charged with manslaughter following death of six-month-old girl in Aylesbury

A woman has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a six-month-old girl in Aylesbury in 2016.

Ravinder Deol, 34, of Narbeth Drive, Aylesbury was charged yesterday (Wednesday) with one count of manslaughter.

The charge is in relation to the death of six-month-old Ravneet Deol, of Narbeth Drive in April 2016.

Deol is due to appeal at Wycombe Magistrates Court on October 19.

A 33-year-old man from Aylesbury, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without further action.