Woman and dog rescued after car rolls into ditch on rural Aylesbury Vale road
A woman and a dog were rescued by firefighters after a car left the road and rolled into a ditch.
By Hannah Richardson
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:06 am
Two fire crews from Waddesdon and Bicester and two fire officers were called out to School Hill, in Charndon, at about 7.15am yesterday, Tuesday, August 30.
A car had left the road and rolled on to its side in a ditch.
The firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment and small gear to release a woman and a dog, who were both uninjured.