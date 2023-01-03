Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision on the A41 at Westcott.

At around 2.10pm on Tuesday, December 27, officers were called to the A41 between Waddesdon and Westcott Venture Park, following a collision involving a red Porsche Boxster and a white Suzuki S-Cross.

A woman in her 40s and a young boy suffered serious injuries, and a woman and a man, both in their 30s, and a young girl suffered minor injuries.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses

They were all taken to hospital, where the woman in her 40s remains. The others have all been discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer Det Con Ian Stevens, of the Thames Valley Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of this collision that has injured five people.

“We would ask anyone with a dash camera to please check their footage if they were driving in the vicinity at the time of the incident to call 101 or give us the details via our website, quoting investigation reference 43220578512.”

A man and a woman, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Yu Yang, aged 24, of Marsh Wall, Tower Hamlets, London, was charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 29, and was released on conditional bail by the courts, pending the next court hearing.

