Woman, 57, killed in two-vehicle crash on M40 in Bucks

A woman was killed in a traffic collision on the M40 yesterday (November 7) in Buckinghamshire.

At around 11am a white MG and a purple Mazda collided on the northbound carriageway between junctions 8A and 9.

A 57-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, she was sitting in the passenger's seat of the MG.

The M40 was closed for hours yesterday

The woman hailed from Bridgend in Wales, the Thames Valley Police advise that her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The man driving the MG sustained serious injuries and is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Also, the driver of the Mazda, a man, sustained minor injuries and is in hospital currently.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Elizabeth Scurlock, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this collision. On behalf of Thames Valley Police, I would like to offer my sincere condolences.

“The collision occurred at just before 11am on a busy stretch of the M40 in Buckinghamshire. I am making an appeal to anybody who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, to please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 43210503143.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.