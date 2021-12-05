Woman, 19, left with serious injuries after collision with car in Aylesbury

A 19-year-old woman has been left with serious injuries after a car collided with her in Aylesbury on Friday (December 3) lunchtime.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the serious road traffic collision.

It happened on the A41, Friarage Road at around 12.40pm on Friday (3/12).

Police accident

A white Citroen C1 was in a collision with a pedestrian, a woman aged 19.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Miller of the Joint Roads Policing Unit based in Amersham, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the woman injured in this collision.

“It took place at the traffic lights on Friarage Road and Station Boulevard.

“We would like to speak with anyone who has information which could assist with us as we investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“If you have dash-cam and were in or around the area at the time, please take a look and share anything significant with police.