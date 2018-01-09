WITH VIDEO: Meet the Aylesbury band hoping for a sweet 2018!

An up-and-coming Aylesbury band are hoping to build on a breakthrough 2017 as they release their latest single on Friday.

Blushes are a four-piece pop, R n B and rock band who formed at Waddesdon School in 2016.

The band are still unsigned but their profile increased last autumn when they were featured by NME and Radio 1.

The current line-up are pictured above from left to right - Sonny Ford (guitar), Tiffany Marie (vocalist and synth bass), Bradley Ayres (vocalist and guitar) and Jacob Price (drummer).

Jacob explained how the band formed while they were at school together at Waddesdon.

He said: “Me, Tiff and Brad were all playing music at school to differing extents.

“One day, Brad called me up and said he wanted to start a band after playing solo.

“We jammed in my living room a few times but we felt like we needed more members, so we asked Tiff to sing too, and she brought in her mate George, who played guitar until the end of that year.”

He was then replaced by Sonny, who they met after playing with his old band Rawset.

The band were in the middle of their first UK tour last autumn when their big break came.

Jacob said: “Out of nowhere one Monday evening midway through our tour NME tweeted about us, and then posted an article on their Under The Radar platform about us.

“Then a couple of weeks later Phil Taggart from Radio 1 asked to play our track ‘To The Bone’.

“In that short space of time that was when things started growing loads.”

Blushes have played gigs at pubs across the Vale including The White Swan and The Aristocrat in Aylesbury and The Rose and Crown in Stone, and have also performed further afield in Oxford and Milton Keynes to great acclaim.

Jacob said the band’s name came about following a process of ‘trial and error’.

He said: “We tried loads of names and ended up asking our friends and family to pick between three names.

“Most people said Blushes suited us as it’s quirky and cheeky, a bit like us and our lyrics!”

A launch event for Blushes’ new single Honey takes place at Le Club in Wendover at 8pm on Saturday January 13 - with entry £3.

They will be supported by the bands Milk and Father Demo.

Jacob said: “Honey is a song that is born from sort of older traditions.

“The vocals were written over the top from some ideas Brad had been having, about sugary sweet things being a metaphor for the joy something or someone gives you amidst an otherwise negative world.”