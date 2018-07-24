WITH VIDEO: Aylesbury teenager’s pride at her run on TV talent show

A teenager from Aylesbury has spoken of her pride after her run on TV talent show The Voice Kids.

Zoe Forward, 13, said she loved the experience of competing on the popular ITV show where she reached the second battle stage.

Zoe Forward

She said: “I have always loved singing - it has always been one of my favourite hobbies.”

Zoe was inspired to audition for The Voice Kids after taking part in Teenstar, a UK singing competition for teenagers.

The Grange School pupil said she was delighted to make the initial cut for The Voice Kids as an estimated 10,000 people applied.

Zoe said: “I wasn’t expecting to end up getting on to the main show, I just thought it would be a good experience.

“It was fantastic to get so far.”

The whole family got involved in the experience, and were at the studios to support Zoe through her talent show journey.

Her mum Catherine said: “They really looked after the children.

“The production team got to know the families and made sure they were proud of each stage.

“We are all very proud of Zoe and although we get nervous watching, Zoe doesn’t get too nervous performing - just excited!”

Despite not making the final, Zoe was able to stay and watch the finale which she said was ‘fantastic.’

All the contestants have become really good friends during the course of the experience and have stayed in touch since the show.

In the video above, Zoe is performing alongside Jude and Sienna in the ‘battle stage’ of the competition.

Zoe said: “We went to see Jude (who is a ballet dancer) in his production in Northampton.”

Zoe is no stranger to the Aylesbury stage having performed in Oliver, last year’s Vivo D’Arte Stage Experience at the Waterside.

So is there any difference between performing on the Aylesbury stage and on live TV?

Zoe said: “At the Waterside you have to be the character you are playing but in a singing competition you can be yourself.

“There is more of an adrenaline rush and you feel more excited because of the prize on offer.

“I don’t think about the fact that millions of people are watching at home!”

Zoe will be back on the Waterside stage next month as part of Vivo D’Arte’s 2018 Stage Experience Whistle Down The Wind, alongside her siblings Isaac and Isobel.