Winslow twinning group visit French counterparts

The Winslow Anglo French Twinning Association (WAFTA) recently visited Winslow’s twin town Corus la Ville in central France.

This is the 38th year of twinning between the two towns and for their latest overseas trip members of the twinning association were joined by members of Winslow Concert Band and Winslow Judo Club.

The Winslow Concert Band performing during the Winslow Anglo French Twinning Association's trip to France

The visit began with an official reception and welcome for members and their hosts.

Visitors and hosts watched a fencing demonstration before cheering on both sides in the traditional judo competition.

Other events included a visit to the medieval abbey at Cluny and a ceremony at the war memorial where wreaths were laid on behalf of Winslow Town Council, The Royal British Legion and WAFTA.

A notable highlight was the official dinner and dance where both groups were entertained by a Shadows and Cliff Richard tribute band.

The Winslow concert band also played at the official dinner and then in the centre of the market the following day.

For the trip’s finale the Winslow group watched on as thousands of yellow, plastic ducks cascaded down the river in the Cours La Ville grand duck race.

WAFTA chairman Peter Smith said: “This has been a truly enjoyable visit and made more so by being able to introduce new members to twinning and the start of what we hope will be long-lasting friendships.”

To find out more about the twinning association visit www.wafta.org.uk