Winslow show raises £18,000 for charity

This week over 35 worthy, local charities and good causes in Buckingham & Winslow will receive donations totalling over £18,000 due to the success of this year’s Winslow Show.

An estimated 5,000 visitors to the Show helped to raise the £18,000 which will be distributed to local charities, such as Bucks Young Carers, Winslow Community Bus, Winslow Church of England School, Florence Nightingale Hospice, Age UK-Bucks and many more.

The Show which is entirely run by volunteers from Winslow Show Association, aims to provide a great day of family entertainment and to raise money for local good causes. All the money raised from the show is distributed to a wide variety of charities.

“Winslow Show is a ‘win win’ event for the local community – not only do visitors get a great day out but they also help raise money for their local charities too,” said Dean White, chair of the Winslow Show Association.

He added: “The horse show, dog show and sheep display attracted a great many entrants. The craft tent, vintage vehicle exhibition, children’s fairground, tea tent, stalls, beer tent and band proved popular attractions and ensured everyone had a fabulous day.”

“Organising the show takes meticulous planning and the hard work of many volunteers. On behalf of Winslow Show Association we’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to Winslow Lions, Winslow Rotary Club, Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers and Winslow Scouts, without whom it would be impossible to put on this well-loved country show.”

Planning has begun for next year’s show and we’re always keen to hear from groups and individuals that can spare a few hours to volunteer.

For further information on the show and a full list of funded charities visit www.winslowshow.org.uk.